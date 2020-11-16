Fans troll Ant and Dec for pronouncing Giovanna Fletcher's name wrong on I'm A Celeb

From Cosmopolitan

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! kicked off last night, in a derelict castle in North Wales. And while fans were more than happy to see Ant and Dec on our screens once more, many viewers couldn't help but call the presenters out for pronouncing Giovanna Fletcher's name wrong.

So the Australian jungle has been traded for the Welsh countryside and a skydive from a helicopter for an abseil down a rocky coastline, but we were still all over the I'm A Celeb launch

This year's line up includes Jordan North from BBC Radio 1, Sir Mo Farah, Victoria Derbyshire and Shane Richie, alongside podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher.

The 35-year-old, who is married to McFly's Tom Fletcher, took part in the first Bushtucker Trial with all the other celebrities, and fans noticed Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly kept pronouncing her name wrong. Apparently, the 'o' in 'Giovanna' is actually silent.

One fan wrote, "Hi, absolutely loving the show so far but can Ant and Dec please learn how to pronounce Gi's name correctly please? It is Gi Van Na, the o isn't pronounced and it is like van not varn. Or just say Gi."

Another added, "Dear @antanddec Loving the show, but it's annoying me how you pronounce @MrsGiFletcher name. It's "Gee-Vanna" not "Geo-Varna" Thanks!"

Someone else said, "@TomFletcher please tell @antanddec how to pronounce her name!"

@imacelebrity Hi, absolutely loving the show so far but can Ant and Dec please learn how to pronounce Gi's name correctly please? It is Gi Van Na, the o isn't pronounced and it is like van not varn 🙂. Or just say Gi. — Stacey (@StaceyLeighK90) November 15, 2020

It’s proper bugging me that they keep saying Gi’s name wrong #ImACeleb — Kirsty (@KirstyWithaC) November 15, 2020

Someone teach Ant how to say Gi's name properly lmao @imacelebrity — Lucy🙃 (@_WeAreTheYoung_) November 15, 2020

Speaking on Sunday Brunch about what Gi will be like in the jungle (via The Sun), Tom explained, "She is pretty tough. But she's a bit cranky when she's hungry. I think she'll make an amazing campmate. She's not afraid to get stuck in.

"She loves that show so much and she'll be amazing I'm sure."

We're excited for this.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

