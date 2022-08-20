Fans Say Trisha Yearwood "Looks Incredible" After She Makes a Rare Stage Appearance in Tight Leather Pants

Fans Say Trisha Yearwood "Looks Incredible" After She Makes a Rare Stage Appearance in Tight Leather Pants


Trisha Yearwood just made a somewhat rare appearance on stage at a concert in Arlington, Texas, earlier this week. Fans are freaking out not just because of her singing, but also because of her killer outfit.

Trisha has really done it all, from hosting a cooking show to making music to writing cookbooks to acting. With all this on her plate and her marriage to husband Garth Brooks, it has become increasingly rare to catch the singer performing her music on stage. Of course, she has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1999, but with no tour or new music planned in the near future, we'll take what we can get.

She posted a shot from her performance to Instagram wearing skin-tight black leather pants (FYI: we found a dupe on Amazon) that complimented her all-black (minus her colorful sweater) outfit perfectly. In the background, smartphone flashlights, shine from the seats of AT&T Stadium. "Thank you for the Texas-sized welcome!! xo #GARTHinARLINGTON," the country music icon captioned her post.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments. They said:

  • "Watching video's from tonight's show made me so ready for a TY tour you looked and sounded absolutely incredible xoxo 💜👑"

  • "Okay Queen😍🔥👏"

  • "Loved every second and what treat you see you open!!!"

  • "Nothing short of amazing!! Such an honor to be there ❤️"

During the performance, she obviously sang of her biggest hits, "She's in Love with a Boy" along with a few other songs. The country music star is on tour with Garth, serving as the opening act for several shows. She has said in the past that she and Garth decided to not spend time a lot of time apart. This means whenever Garth is touring, Trisha comes along and vice versa. This strategy seems to be working as the pair have been married since 2005. Of course, she's also busy filming her Food Network cooking show Trisha's Southern Kitchen while also keeping her acting skills sharp. P.S. all three of Trisha's best-selling cookbooks are on sale on Amazon right now.

