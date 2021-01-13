Fans Throng to Cinema Halls as Vijay-Starrer Master Releases Today
Master, one of the most awaited films from the South, has hit theatres on Wednesday, 13 January. Ahead of the release of Master, thousands of Vijay fans thronged to the cinema halls to buy tickets. Since 3 am on Wednesday, the frenzy could be felt on the streets of Chennai. From bursting crackers to dancing outside theatres, fans left no stone unturned to express their excitement.
The Quint hit the streets to find out the reception Master's First Day First Show received. What startled us was that people seemed to have forgotten about the raging pandemic. Huge posters of the actors, including Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were put up outside the cinema hall.
Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, #Master has hit the screens. Earlier scheduled to release worldwide in April 2020, it was postponed due to #coronavirus pandemic.#MasterFilm #MasterFDFS @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/A5mLpDzjkw
— Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) January 13, 2021
It is a cracker of a first day for #MasterFilm
Crowds ✔️
Pal abhishekam ✔️
Massive cutouts ✔️
Early morning shows ✔️
Crackers and dance ✔️
Masks & social distancing - Well, that took a backseat#MasterFDFS #MasterDay #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/XAXponeRpr
— Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) January 13, 2021
The crime thriller features Vijay as a professor with Vijay Sethupati as the antagonist. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman and Sunil Reddy. Master will be simultaneously released in Hindi, under the title Vijay, the Master, and Telugu as well.
. Read more on Indian Cinema by The Quint.Fans Throng to Cinema Halls as Vijay-Starrer Master Releases TodayIndian Team Denied Pool Access, Housekeeping Services in Brisbane . Read more on Indian Cinema by The Quint.