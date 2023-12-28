Fans Think Travis Kelce Has a Hickey and All Chill Has Been Abandoned

Cooper Neill - Getty Images

Truly feels like we've lived through millions of Chiefs games at this point (some of us have yet to understand the rules of football and just happily chug along like Thomas the Tank Engine), but we need to collectively circle back to Travis Kelce's game on December 17.

You see, despite fans combing through every. single. detail from this fated day (like Taylor Swift showing up wearing Travis' number 87 on her hat), the internet just now noticed that Travis appears to have a red mark on his neck. And, despite it pretty clearly resembling a scratch, there's speculation that it might be a hickey.

A mark on Travis’ neck pic.twitter.com/j0Y8UQ2qAW — Christina Lloyd (Christina’s Version) ISO Indy N2 (@EpiphanyStan725) December 19, 2023

Not to immediately burst everyone's hickey bubble, but just FYI...Travis was photographed on his way to this game. And despite his recent penchant for a chunky turtleneck, he was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, meaning his neck was visible in almost every photo taken. Annnnd, no red mark in sight. So yeah, think this is pretty clearly a game-day scratch!

In other news, Travis and Taylor have been spending a ton of time together (read: pretty much every weekend), and were last spotted on Christmas day, when Taylor showed up to support Travis and the Chiefs as they faced off against the Raiders. The Chiefs lost that game, but they're scheduled to play again on December 31. TBD on if Taylor shows up to support Trav again, but prepare your schedule accordingly and whatnot!



