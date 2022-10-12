Fans Think Madonna Just Came Out as Gay in Her Latest TikTok Video—Here's Why

Sabrina Talbert
·2 min read
  • Madonna just shared a new video on social media that has fans convinced she just came out as gay.

  • The singer, 64, filmed a video throwing underwear into a trash can (and falling far short of the can) saying if she missed the can, it meant she was gay.

  • Madonna has spoken out about her support for the LGBTQ community since the 1980s.

On Sunday, Madonna sent her fans into a frenzy after she seemingly came out as gay on TikTok. The pop music icon, 64, posted a now-viral video of herself holding a pair of pink underwear with the words, "If I miss, I'm Gay!" across the video. She then attempts to toss the underwear into a trash can but seems to miss...on purpose.

While Madonna didn't include a caption in her post, her followers were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section. "Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," wrote one user. "We are witnessing herstory," added another. "Did Madonna just come out? And I’m witnessing it in real time??" a third person chimed.

While this "Material Girl" has been married twice in the past, to Sean Penn (1985 to 1989) and then Guy Ritchie (2000 to 2008), she's also been open about her sexual identity. In 1991, Madonna spoke about her personal theory around sexuality, "everybody has a bisexual nature," she told The Advocate, per People.

Following the release of her video for the song "Justify My Love," there was a lot of speculation about how Madonna identified. "I won't say I have never slept with a woman but…I love men," she said in another interview, according to Newsweek.

Her own experiences aside, Madonna has been a fierce advocate for LGBTQ rights, especially following the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. In 2019, she even won the Advocate for Change Award at the 30th GLAAD awards.

"Fighting for all marginalized people is a duty and an honor I could not turn my back on nor will I ever," she said during her acceptance speech. Madonna explained that she lost many friends to AIDS and even went to Mexico to try and find experimental medications, per Newsweek.

"As soon as you really understand what it means to love, you understand what it takes to become a human being, and that it is every human's duty to fight, to advocate, to do whatever we can and whatever it takes. Madame X is a freedom fighter," she continued.

While the internet patiently waits for Madonna to properly address what she meant by the video (if she ever does), it's safe to say that she's living her best life.

