Fans think Kourtney Kardashian's father's day tribute to Scott Disick is proof they're back together

Ever since Scott Disick split from Sofia Richie, fans have been speculating about whether he'll get back with Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's family threw Scott a birthday party in isolation, while Kourtney just posted a tribute to the father of her children on Instagram - something which fans think is proof that they're a thing again.

Last month, Scott and Sofia reportedly split up after three years together, with a source telling E! News that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," but Sofia wants to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

While neither party have given an insight into the break up on social media, all the signs are there. Sofia didn't attend the low-key party the Kardashians threw for him or wish him happy birthday on Instagram, while Kourtney was also photographed wearing Scott's shirt a few weeks later.

And now? Kourtney shared a Father's Day post to Scott, who she shares three children with - Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. Sharing a photo of the five of them together, Kourtney wrote to her 95 million followers,

"Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones."

Thankful for you, eh? Fans were quick to pick up on the post, and question whether it was a sign the pair were considering getting back together. "Scott and Kourt are soulmates," one person wrote, while another added, "I would love to see them together again."

A third said, "AHHhh if there’s one good thing about 2020 pls be this."

Kourtney and Scott first met in 2006, welcoming their first child in 2009 and later splitting for what fans thought was for good in February 2017, when Scott was hit with adultery allegations. Could a reunion be on the cards?

