Kim Kardashian responds to claims she shaded Larsa Pippen with savage caption

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims she shaded Larsa Pippen with a targeted Instagram caption, and it's all very juicy.

The feud between the Kardashians and former family friend Larsa Pippen doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon, after fans thought the Skims founder responded to rumours that Larsa is trying to be like her in a pretty savage way.

In case you need a recap, the Kardashian x Pippen feud started all the way back in July 2020 when the Kardashian sisters and Larsa all unfollowed each other on Instagram. Then, that November, Larsa gave a pretty explosive interview about the family in which she said that she had dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé, and that she ended up blocking Kim's then husband Kanye West claiming that he wouldn't stop calling her in the middle of the night. So, all that unfollowing makes sense really...

Well, it's been a solid year and a half but it looks like things might still be pretty tense between the Kardashians and their former pal. The latest development comes after Larsa recently joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami, and in a preview for the new season, co-star Adriana de Moura accuses Larsa of trying to "... become the new Kim Kardashian," adding, "which you’re never going to be." Yikes.

Just a few hours after the preview landed, fans thought Kim had responded to the comment. Taking to Instagram she posted a close-up selfie of herself in full glam, alongside the caption, "They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same."

Quickly, fans began speculating that the caption was a direct response to the comments about Larsa becoming "the new Kim Kardashian" with one commenting, "Larsa reading this post 👁 👄 👁," and another writing, "Kim being savage....love it...shine on ✨✨❤️❤️."

Since then, though, Kim has taken to Twitter to insist she never throws shade and to shut down any speculation about the caption. She wrote, "No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL."

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

That's the end of that one, then.

