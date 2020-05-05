Fans think David Dobrik just confirmed his relationship with Madison Beer

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

You know we love some YouTuber gossip. Whether it's why Jeffree Star is no longer friends with Tati Westbrook or Nikkie Tutorials' savage opinion on Ellen DeGeneres, we're always here for the drama.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The latest influencer to take centre stage is David Dobrik, after fans speculated about whether he confirmed his relationship with Maddison Beer in his latest TikTok.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

The YouTuber and singer have been linked for a while now, after David shared a photo on her birthday of them hugging tightly on Instagram. "Beauty and the beast (sorry for calling you a beast Madison lol)," he wrote, to which she responded "Belle never looked so good."

David later posted a TikTok video holding Madison like a puppy, and admitted during Hot Seat that he had been in love with Madison for "five months" (though it seemed like a bit of a joke).





Now, David has shared another TikTok, this time with clips from his Snapchat conversation with Madison where he asks her out on a date. "Do you wanna date," the conversation begins, to which Madison replies, "Sure!"

The comments have been flooded with fans speculating about whether it's actually for real. "Congrats on the new relationship David! Best of luck," one person wrote, while another added, "Is this the confirmation we've been waiting for?"

Other comments included:

"No way! Congrats"

"I ship it"

"So are you guys finally dating?"

Beyond the TikTok, neither David nor Madison have confirmed they're a thing, but we're kind of into it if they are. You?

Cosmopolitan UK's June issue is on sale now - buy it online with FREE next day delivery or subscribe here to get 6 issues for just £6!



Story continues

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP









You Might Also Like