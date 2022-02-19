Fans Think Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Featured in North West's Baby Book

Alicia Brunker
·2 min read
Beyonce Jay-Z
Beyonce Jay-Z

Chances are North West's baby book looks a lot different than yours. Like, a lot different.

Before she was even a year old, she was featured on the cover of Vogue (a moment that her mom Kim Kardashian included in the highlights), and right after she was born in June 2013, a slew of her parents' famous friends came to visit her. And of those celebrity visitors appeared to be none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The proof is seemingly in Kim's latest video interview with Vogue, titled "Objects of Affection."

During the video, Kim gave a tour of her most cherished objects inside her home, which included her four children's personalized scrapbooks. As she thumbed through North's book, she landed on a page of never-before-seen photos of her daughter being held by celebrities, such as Nicole Richie, La La Anthony, and a couple that looks a lot like Bey and Jay. Fans thought so too, and shared their detective work on Twitter.

RELATED: The Kardashians Allegedly "Love" Kim Kardashian's Relationship With Pete Davidson

"Anyone who knows me, they know that I love to scrapbook, so that my kids can have the most amazing memories," Kim said of the baby books stacked in her sitting room. "I have all of their little hospital details. I've written out mom and dad's history." When it came to North's in particular, Kim highlighted "her first Vogue shoot, everyone that visited her, the sonograms, what I ate the whole pregnancy." She continued, "I really wanted to archive these memories. And it's just really, really cute."

Elsewhere during the tour, Kim showed off North's artwork. "She's a really, really good artist, and she loves to paint," she said of her 8-year-old daughter while holding up a handful of her pieces. "I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling. It's really been an amazing hobby of hers."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Fans, Here's Why All of Season 4's Episodes Aren't Out Yet

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 18. But not all of the period dramedy's new episodes are on the streaming service. 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' explained why there is a schedule change for the new season.

  • Rihanna Wore Open-Toe Heels Outside in the Middle of Winter

    We're cold just looking at her.

  • How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ex Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is very public and serious, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source spoke with the outlet about how Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner feels about their relationship now.

  • She-Hulk: Everything We Know About the New Marvel Show

    She's a jolly green lawyer.

  • Eileen Gu continues golden run at Winter Olympics but section of home fury takes shine off success

    China’s star of the Winter Olympics delivered a second gold medal of the Games amid ripples of dissent on social media

  • Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free selfie from bed, and she looks incredible

    Kim Kardashian just shared a makeup-free picture in bed alongside her and Kanye's daughter, North West. She posted the barefaced selfie on Instagram.

  • Kim Kardashian Says North Is a 'Really Good Artist' as She Shows Off Daughter's Art in Home Tour

    The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum gave a tour of her home for Vogue's latest installment of their Objects of Affection video series

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe