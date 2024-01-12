Fans Think Ariana Grande's New Album Title Could Be a Homage to Mac Miller

Her new single, "yes, and?" premieres tonight.

Tonight, Ariana Grande is set to drop her latest single, "yes, and?" — and it already has the superstar singer's loyal legion of fans ready to speculate about her forthcoming album. The last time that Grande released a studio album was in 2020, when positions came out (that album had tracks like "34+35" and "just like magic"). Ahead of tonight's midnight debut of "yes, and?" fans believe that she's set to name her seventh album Eternal Sunshine thanks to a set of coordinates that she dropped on Instagram while teasing her latest music video.

In the clip, a red card reads "ag7" along with "your presence has been exclusively requested" and the coordinates for Montauk, New York, the setting for the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

The film is something that Grande's ex, Mac Miller, mentioned in an interview with Complex in 2013. The two were dating at the time and he said it was one of his favorite films.

“I love Jim Carrey when he’s being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I’m talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep,” he revealed.

For her part, Grande hasn't been shy about her love for Jim Carrey.

“Thankful for the most special experience of my life,” she wrote on Instagram in 2019 (the post has since been deleted) after news broke that she would be making an appearance on his Showtime series, Kidding. “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

Grande has paid tribute to Miller many times since his death in 2018. Last year, to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the song "The Way," she released a new version of the track with a nod to Miller in the accompanying video. Strings were also added to Miller's verse.



Grande also has a tribute to Miller in her makeup line, r.e.m. beauty. One of her shade names is "Pickin Petals," which is a lyric from "The Way." Grande also mentioned him in her song "Thank U, Next," calling him an “angel.” BuzzFeed also noted that during a special concert that Grande had on the video game Fortnite, her avatar climbed a stairway to heaven after she performed "The Way."



