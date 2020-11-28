Fans praise Angelina Jolie after father Jon Voight's pro-Trump video goes viral
Angelina Jolie is trending on Twitter as fans recall that her father is actor and Trump supporter Jon Voight.
On Saturday, the Maleficent actress became a trending topic after Voight, 81, posted a Twitter video claiming Democrats such as President-Elect Joe Biden wanted to “destroy America.” The actor regularly films political diatribes against the Democratic party with his most recent, posted on Nov. 10, flagged by the social media network as a “disputed” claim about election fraud.
In the latest footage, Voight, who is trending himself, warns, “We’re heading down a street that has no name” referencing the post-election chaos spun by President Trump, who claims the Nov. 3 election won by Biden with 80 million votes, was rigged. “We must not allow our nation to crumble — this is what they want, to destroy America,” he said. “Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”
Voight also called California state leadership a “leftist mob,” naming Governor Gavin Newsom who on Friday, issued a new stay-at-home order “in light of an unprecedented, rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.” California, which last week issued a travel advisory, has more than 1 million coronavirus cases and 19,000 deaths. Voight said the move was “taking away our freedom” calling Newsom a “disgrace to mankind.” He also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of trying to “bring President Trump down.”
“I ask all to fight this battle now, to get them all out,” said Voight.
America @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WjkBHRwvdr
— Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 25, 2020
The actor claimed he has been criticized by those in Hollywood for “preaching violence” adding, “Let the truth show itself that President Trump is the only man that save this nation. Let us fight this evil now...”
Social media was reminded that Jolie, 45, is the daughter of Voight (and the late actress Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 after fighting ovarian cancer). Some made jokes about the pair needing a DNA test to prove they were related and claimed that trending together was the closest they’ve been in years. Others reeled from learning for the first time that the actors were related.
Jolie was raised by Bertrand, though Voight provided financial support, E! reported. When Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 (it was finalized in 2019 though a custody battle over their six children is ongoing), she and her father seemingly reconnected.
In January, the Midnight Cowboy actor praised his daughter for her parenting. “She loves her kids, she’s always involved with them, always concerned for them,” he told reporters at a pre-Golden Globes party, according to People, adding that he was “proud” of Pitt’s performance in the film Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.
Jolie is well known for her humanitarian work, inspired by her and Voight’s 2001 film Tomb Raider, which was shot in Cambodia (the birthplace of her adopted son Maddox, now 19). The actress has long worked with organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Amnesty International, the Council on Foreign Relations and more.
