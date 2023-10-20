Fans Swarmed a CT Restaurant Thinking Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were There, But It Was "Stuffed Dolls" at a "Scarecrow Event"

Today in ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, fans got in Connecticut got confused and thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were lurking at a local restaurant called The Elm, but it was actually just their "stuffed dolls" that were there for a "scarecrow fest."

Like, as Us Weekly put it after chatting to a source "it was seemingly just a couple of stuffed dolls tied to a lamppost nearby promoting The Young Women’s League of New Canaan Scarecrow Fest." Per the insider—who noted that “there were crowds of young people outside the restaurant trying to peek in”—Taylor's doll was holding a guitar and “I Heart Taylor” shirt, while Travis's was wearing a full blown Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

Apparently, the rumors that Taylor and Travis were in the area started spreading around a local high school, but TBH these type of mix-up happens to the best of us. I mean, I, for one, am constantly confusing scarecrows for real people.

ANYYYYYWAY, fun update while we're here: apparently Travis is planning to join Taylor on some of her international tour dates! According to an Entertainment Tonight source, "Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

