My Fans, Supporters Were Hurt By the News Of the Tax Raids: Sonu Sood

Recently, the Income Tax department conducted searches at actor Sonu Sood's offices and residence in Mumbai. There have been allegations against the actor of tax evasion and illegal funding.

Now, in an interview to The Quint, Sood spoke about whether he anticipated the raids. "Since I was young, I have always heard that whenever you set out to do something good, you are bound to face challenges. I never thought I would experience it first-hand," is what the actor had to say.

Sood also explained how the raids took place at his home and office. "Even I was curious as to how the process works, so I asked the Income Tax officials. They said that they conduct raids simultaneously at multiple locations. I welcomed them and assured everyone that this will be one of the smoothest raids. The officers were also very happy with me when they left".

When asked as to whether the raid was a reaction to Sood being announced as the ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Desh ke Mentor' programme, he said, "My meeting wasn't political at all. In fact, we said that in the press conference that my sole aim is to ensure that children are educated. I am not sure what prompted the raids".

In August, Sood was appointed as the brand ambassador of 'Desh ke Mentor' – the Delhi government's mentorship programme for underprivileged, school-going children.

