Fans Are Super Emotional After Seeing Donnie Wahlberg's Tribute to His Wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have been married for seven years.

Donnie commemorated Jenny’s 49th birthday on Instagram with a sweet post.

Fans are loving the tribute from the New Kid on the Block.

A belated happy birthday is in order for Jenny McCarthy!

The The Masked Singer judge celebrated her 49th birthday on Monday, November 1, and, unsurprisingly, her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, was first in line to wish her a wonderful day.

“Happiest of Happy Birthdays to my most perfectly perfect Lady @jennymccarthy,” he began the caption of an animated photo of himself and Jenny. “I usually write a book on these occasions but since we’re together today I’ll just smother you with all of my attention and affection! Okay, putting this device down now, to get back to back to your bday full of love and surprises. #HappyBirthdayJenny! I love you more than ever.”

In a world where phones are often a mainstay, fans applauded Donnie’s act and fawned over the couple’s love. “Love the love you show each other,” one fan wrote. “So happy you guys are together today,” another fan commented. “Enjoy spoiling your Mrs. XOXO.” “You two are breaths of fresh air,” another fam swooned.

Even Jenny was moved by Donnie’s post. “You are my gift,” she wrote. “I love you and so grateful to have you as my mister.”

This isn’t the first time Donnie has publicly shown adoration for his wife, though. In fact, he’s pretty renowned for it. Back in August, he went so far as to surprise her with a vow renewal for their seventh wedding anniversary. Talk about sweet!

