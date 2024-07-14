📸 Fans stuck outside as Copa América final venue 'closes gates'

Argentina and Colombia face off in the Copa América final but fans are still waiting to enter the stadium with less than an hour until kickoff.

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosts the mouth-watering match on Sunday, and thousands of fans have travelled to represent their country in the stands.

However, CBS Sports and ESPN reports revealed that some fans were reportedly jumping the gates without tickets.

To mitigate the issue, Hard Rock Stadium has “all gates closed due to the rushing of fans into the stadium.”

A better view from above the Southwest Gate at Hard Rock Stadium. Very concerning having that many people in that small a space. I’m told by a Miami-Dade PD officer that all gates into stadium are closed for the time being. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/HkWNFgcmwn — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 14, 2024

It leaves thousands of fans outside the stadium as the Miami Dade Police Department tries to handle the congestion.

Getting very tense here at Hard Rock Stadium as fans aren’t being let in via the Southwest gate following a breach. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/ZLL88bl8v7 — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 14, 2024

The 2024 Copa América already faced criticism for its lack of security after Colombia fans clashed with Uruguay players during the semi-finals.

Whether the match will kick off at 8 p.m. EST remains to be seen.