Fans still baiting Kevin Durant about move to Warriors on social media

Kevin Durant once again let a fan bait him into an argument about why he joined the Golden State Warriors. (AP)

This plays like a broken record.

A random fan approached Kevin Durant on social media to troll him about leaving Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors. Durant responded, and it turned into an entire exchange.

It’s a familiar trope, and one that played out again on Durant’s Instagram account with someone who goes by Basilio Reyes.

Reyes posted the exchange on his Twitter account, where he describes himself as a “Lebron James Insider.” Fair warning. There is some language that may be deemed offensive in the exchange.

Kevin Durant really took his time to discuss with me the weakest move in NBA history. (1/8) KD still top 2 in this league. pic.twitter.com/K6IQnBDNS0 — Basilio Reyes ♛🇩🇴 (@bjaysowavy) September 4, 2018





Kevin Durant really took his time to discuss with me the weakest move in NBA history. (BONUS) WHOLE DISCUSSION. pic.twitter.com/jhCnjgmZsh — Basilio Reyes ♛🇩🇴 (@bjaysowavy) September 4, 2018





Overall, the interaction was mostly friendly with the two rehashing the tired arguments about how Durant joined the Warriors because he couldn’t beat them and Durant telling the original poster to stop hating.

Durant was actually using his own verified account this time. So that’s progress, right?

&More from Yahoo Sports:

• Angry Nike customers are setting their gear on fire

• Charles Robinson: ‘The most controversial move that Nike has ever made’

• Pete Thamel: Taggart’s FSU debut goes down in flames

• ESPN announcer taken off Washington games

