Fans spot Ben Shapiro dressed like Ken after calling doll ‘annoying and ridiculous’ in Barbie review

The internet is roasting Ben Shapiro after he watched the Barbie movie wearing an outfit that was almost identical to the one Ryan Gosling wears as Ken.

On 21 July, the conservative commentator tweeted a photo of himself inside a movie theatre where he attended a screening of the new Barbie film, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie doll and Ryan Gosling as her paramour, Ken.

“My producers dragged me to see ‘Barbie’ and it was one of the most woke movies I have ever seen,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself wearing a black T-shirt tucked into a pair of black pants with a matching black belt. “My full review of this flaming garbage heap of a film will be out on my YouTube channel tomorrow at 10am ET.”

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for many Barbie fans to point out that Shapiro was seemingly wearing the exact outfit that Gosling wears as Ken during the film’s musical performance of “I’m Just Ken”.

“You hated it so much you cosplayed as a Ken,” replied one user on Twitter.

“My brother in Christ, you are wearing a Ken cosplay,” another person joked.

“I hated it so much I had to dress like ken and get a cute outfit photo with the movie poster,” a third person said, while someone else wrote: “Ken Shapiro out here pretending he was ‘dragged’ to this movie while giving full Kenergy.”

Despite his accidental Ken fashion moment, Ben Shapiro proceeded to post a 43-minute scathing review about the “woke” Warner Bros film. “Well, folks, wasting two hours of my precious time, two hours I will never get back, two hours around my deathbed I will wish that I had not spent that time doing. It makes me viscerally angry,” he said, waving a notepad at the viewers and setting fire to a Barbie doll in the clip.

Shapiro condemned Gosling’s portrayal of Ken as “annoying and ridiculous” and criticised the film for including a transgender Barbie character, played by actor Hari Nef. The conservative commentator argued that many parts of the film are too mature for a younger audience, as he claimed that his theatre was full of “youngish and middle-aged moms” with their “six, seven and eight-year-old girls”.

He also refuted that the real world in the film has a patriarchal system, and pointed to the women-centric cast and crew of Barbie. “I mean, Greta Gerwig is a lady. She’s making a good living off of this,” Shapiro said. “Margot Robbie is playing the lead. In fact, the entire cast aside from basically Ryan Gosling is women, so it seems like women are doing okay.”

Ben Shapiro isn’t the only conservative to share their Barbie hot takes. Last week, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger Gaetz attended the red carpet premiere of Barbie at the British Embassy in Washington, DC. After the Barbie screening, his wife took to Twitter to share her list of critiques, including that the film “neglects to address any notion of faith or family” and that it contained “disappointingly low T from Ken”.

“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” she tweeted. “Here’s why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment. The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”

Ginger Gaetz concluded her Barbie review by listing what she felt were the pros and cons of the movie. “Pros: Margot Robbie’s performance, Stunning costume design, Amazing soundtrack,” she wrote. “Cons: Unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration, Disappointingly low T from Ken, Unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge.”

Despite Barbie’s negative reviews from conservative commentators calling the newly-released film “woke”, the live-action movie is estimated to amass more than $300m (£233m) internationally, making it the most successful opening of an original non-superhero film ever.