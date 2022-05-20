Fans Split on ‘Ugly Sonic’ in New ‘Chip ‘n Dale’ Movie: ‘Should Be the Star of a Horror Movie’

Andi Ortiz
·3 min read

Note: The following contains spoilers for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Chip and Dale may be the stars of the new Disney+ original film “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” but it’s another character entirely that seems to be stealing the show. Brace yourselves: Ugly Sonic has returned.

And no, that’s not us being judgmental — his name in this film actually is Ugly Sonic (and he’s voiced by “I Think You Should Leave” star/creator Tim Robinson). Of course, that name stems from the harsh criticism of fans. When the original CG Sonic was unveiled in the first trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog” back in 2019, fans revolted — hard. The backlash was so intense that Paramount actually did go back to the drawing board to redesign the character that was voiced by Ben Schwartz.

But even though Ugly Sonic is gone, he clearly hasn’t been forgotten.

In “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” he appears alongside Dale at FanCon as a washed up animation star, who only attracts fans because he’s the knockoff version of Sonic.

The return of the character design — complete with his jarring human teeth — has fans feeling feelings. They just can’t decide what they are.

Also Read:
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Are Chip and Dale in Cheeky Trailer for Disney+ Movie ‘Rescue Rangers’ (Video)

Naturally, some are horrified. “Ugly Sonic should be the star of a horror movie right now,” one person tweeted. “He’d be making millions.”

On the contrary, some fans are absolutely delighted and would like to see more of Robinson as the speedy hedgehog.

And for some, the appearance of Ugly Sonic actually has them re-evaluating just how ugly the original design back in 2019 was.

Also Read:
Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID Again; John Mulaney and Andy Samberg to Guest Host ‘Live!’

“CAN I JUST ADMIT : the Ugly Sonic in Chip and Dale Movie makes 2019 DESIGN LOOK MORE TOLERABLE IN COMPARISON,” one person tweeted incredulously.

You can check out more reactions to Ugly Sonic’s resurgence below.

