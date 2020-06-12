Fans are speculating that Love Island's Jess and Dom have more secret children

Photo credit: Instagram/Jessica Rose UK

The internet loves a bit of wild speculation, which is probably why Love Island fans are reading into Dom Lever's latest Instagram caption so much.

The 26-year-old took to social media to wish his wife a happy 27th birthday, sharing a series of photos of them together. "Happy birthday to my wife and the mother of my children not to mention an absolute worldie!" he wrote to his 770k followers. "I hope you have an amazing day. Love you ❤️"

Fans couldn't help but notice he used the plural children, when the pair are only known to have welcomed one child together. Does he mean future children? Or the dogs? Or is there a secret child we don't know about? This is hilarious.

"Is Jess pregnant again with Dom saying children instead of child?" one person wrote, while another added, "Children? 👀". A third said, "....Wait children? As in more than one 😱" Other comments included:

"Children? As in plural?"

"Mother of your children... 👀"

"Children meaning his son and the dogs maybe? 😂🤔"

"Plural made my heart jump'









The pair met in the Love Island villa in 2017, and quickly got engaged in September 2017. By October 2018 they had tied the knot, before welcoming their first child - a baby boy - a years late in October 2019.

Announcing his birth, Jess wrote on Instagram, "Baby Lever ♥️", while Dom added, "The dream ❤️"

Jess and Dom have never publicly confirmed their son's name, but one thing is for sure: he's extremely cute.

