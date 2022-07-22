Fans say Comic-Con was ‘missed dearly’ as they return to in-person event

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·5 min read

Pop culture fans say the San Diego Comic-Con has been “missed dearly” as the convention returned in person for the first time in two years, after being forced online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many arrived for the first day of the convention on Thursday dressed in elaborate costumes that they had put “a lot of hours and a lot of sweat” into creating

Thousands queued for hours in the sun for the event which saw strict protocols enforced, including Covid wristbands, vaccine checks and mandatory face masks.

2022 Comic Con – Fan Portrait Session
Jan Benjamin as Xena Warrior Princess on day one of Comic-Con International (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bryn Tarr, a costume-maker from San Diego, dressed as the Armourer from Disney’s Mandalorian series and was joined by a model Baby Yoda in a carrier unit – made from a converted Euro-stroller buggy.

“Costumes take us approximately four to six months but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” she told the PA news agency.

“We love being in full regalia for conventions.”

Ms Tarr added: “It’s awesome to be back, we missed it dearly and we’re so glad to see our fellow cosplayers and fans of the Star Wars and Mandalorian series out to greet us and want to pose with us.”

Brian Cicco, 55, who dressed as super-villain Mysterio from the Spider-Man franchise, said the return of the in-person event was “definitely what the fans needed”.

Mr Cicco is head of HR for an entertainment company in Philadelphia and had travelled across the country to attend the convention with his two sons.

2022 Comic Con – Day One
Cristian Tirado, as Venom Punk, Jose Tirado as Eddie Rock Punk, Letticia Tirado as Queen Punk and Gabriel Tirado as Carnage Punk (Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

“Comic-Con has definitely been missed so this seems like a great time to come back and definitely what fans needed,” he told PA.

“This costume took four or five months to pull together and seems to be getting a great reaction.

“This headpiece is actually a garden globe. I sawed off the bottom, 3D printed the collar and it’s LED lights inside – this is one of the easiest parts to make.”

Jose Cuadros, 30, a hospitality worker from Escondido, California, said it had always been a dream of his to play DC hero Aquaman.

“I’m having quite a blast today (and) I’m actually planning on getting some seafood later, if you get the joke,” he told PA.

Jose Cuadros, of Escondido, Calif., dressed as Aquaman, poses for a portrait on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in San Diego
Jose Cuadros said it had always been a dream of his to play DC hero Aquaman (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I chose to be Aquaman today because it’s been a dream of mine to be Aquaman. I’ve seen a lot of good cosplays and I’m glad to get this one scratched off my list.”

Mr Cuardros said he had bought parts of his costume including the famous yellow and green costume and large trident at Comic-Con years ago.

“The only thing I didn’t buy was my beard, I grew that myself,” he joked.

Asked about how it felt to be back at the convention amongst fellow fans, he added: “It’s great, the only thing I wish is that we didn’t have to wear masks, but I do think it’s a good idea.”

Jordan Riley, 28, from San Diego was dressed in the bold purple of Marvel’s Hawkeye, played by actor Jeremy Renner, said that the pandemic had given him time to work on his various costumes.

Hugh Grant speaks during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on day one of Comic-Con International
Hugh Grant speaks during a panel for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on day one of Comic-Con International (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“Lockdown happened and I had more time to upgrade my cosplay, so here it is, upgraded,” he said.

“A lot of time, a lot of hours, a lot of sweat and stitching…so a lot of needle marks on my hands.”

Asked about the convention’s return, Mr Riley, who has attended over a dozen Comic-Cons, said: “It’s finally home, I’m so excited to keep on playing different characters.”

As well as portraying their favourite superheroes and fantasy characters, some fans chose more sentimental characters to dress-up as.

Alice Irvan, 38, from Washington DC, was dressed as Grace from the 2019 comedy-horror film Ready Or Not film, which was her late father’s favourite film.

2022 Comic Con – “Severance” Panel
Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Ben Stiller attend a panel for the television series Severance (Christy Radecic/Invision/AP)

“This was my dad’s favourite movie, and I bought all the materials for this costume back in January 2020 before the pandemic started and that was the last time I saw him in person,” she told PA.

“The world shut down and this costume went in the closet unfinished and then my dad passed away really unexpectedly in December of 2020.

“So now we’re back in San Diego so it’s like ‘let’s finish this’… It’s incredibly personal and people have responded well to it. I didn’t know if anyone would recognise it.

“It’s just been nice being back and having the embrace from people knowing my dad is here in the spirit of Comic-Con.”

Some of the celebrities to make an appearance on the first day of the event for panel discussions included Ben Stiller, Hugh Grant, Adam Scott, William Shatner, Chris Pine and Bridgeton’s Rege-Jean Page.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden and Trump: A tale of two presidents with COVID. This time, things are different

    Vaccines weren't available and treatment options were limited when Donald Trump contracted COVID in 2020. Things are far different for Joe Biden.

  • BA.5 makes up nearly 80% of new COVID-19 cases. Here's what to know about the subvariant

    Since the subvariant was first detected at the end of April, experts say, it's been a slow rise to the top for BA.5. Here's what else to know.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Nova Scotians turned to tennis when the pandemic arrived. The numbers continue to soar

    Jorge Montes frequently plays tennis at the Halifax Common, but he often waits 30 minutes for a court. "Tennis is honestly becoming more and more popular from when I started," said Montes, who stopped playing the sport as a child but picked it up again when the pandemic hit. "It's good to see that." Only a few activities were allowed under the public health rules. "That's one of the main reasons I chose to play tennis again," Montes said. There are approximately 110 courts over 72 sites across t

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi