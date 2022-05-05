Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Kim Kardashian’s New Bleach Blonde Hair

Photo credit: Getty Images

By now, we've all seen Kim Kardashian's new bleach blonde hair that she debuted in tribute to Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala. However, just when we thought we'd seen and heard all there is to it – the who, what, when, where, and why – fans brought up a very important question... which is, how?! Straight. To. The. Point.

Kim's go-to celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, created the incredible platinum colour and shared an Instagram post introducing the star's new hair. To no surprise, fans flooded the comments wanting to know every step of how we can also achieve the look at home. Fellow brunettes, I feel your pain.

The general consensus is pretty much summed up in this one comment: 'How did you go from coloured dark hair to bleach blonde?'

And yes, we know the basics of how you go about bleaching hair (this isn't our first rodeo), but more specifically, how did Kim go from dark brunette (verging on black) to white blonde in just one day?

It had to be a 24-hour round stint. Actually, to be more precise, it was less than. In an interview with Vogue, Kim said: 'I did want a physical change, too, so I thought I would wait and do it for this, so I’m spending a day straight dyeing my hair — 14 hours straight! —to get it done.'

Of course, Chris is professionally trained and luckily, he was able to keep the mum-of-four's locks in tact.

Unfortunately for us, Chris is yet to share the exact process behind the bottle blonde peroxided job but alas, here's us hoping this will prompt him. C'mon Chris, share your secrets.





