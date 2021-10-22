Fans Savagely Roast Chrissy Teigen's 'Caught A Vibe' TikTok Dance Moves



Chrissy Teigen posted her own take on the viral TikTok dance to the song “Caught A Vibe” by Willow Smith and Tyler Cole.

Chrissy and her makeup artist Nova Kaplan did their damn best to replicate the dance, and hilarity ensued.

But among all the flailing arms, and shoulder shimmies it is hard to ignore Chrissy’s 🔥 abs.

Whatever vibe Chrissy Teigen and her makeup artist are on, I want in on it.

The 35-year-old supermodel and cookbook queen posted her own take on the viral TikTok dance to the song “Caught A Vibe” by Willow Smith and Tyler Cole. And if this is the first time you are hearing this song , I am so sorry it WILL be stuck in your head for the next 7 to 10 business days.

But anyway, Chrissy and her makeup artist Nova Kaplan did their damn best to replicate the dance, and hilarity ensued. Chrissy captioned her Instagram, "If these two idiots can do a TikTok dance, that is … not a good sign."

Her friends and fans were quick to roast the cookbook author. One person wrote, “I think ‘can do your TikTok dance’ might be a tiny bit of an exaggeration, no? 😂.’” (Harsh but fair.)

While CNN commentator Bakari Sellers wrote, “This has me so confused. @novakaplan rocking out @chrissyteigen hardcore hip hop all mixed with random shaking 😂😂😂” Again, I cannot disagree.

But among all the flailing arms, and shoulder shimmies (which look quite similar to my TikTok moves, I must say) it is hard to ignore Chrissy’s 🔥 abs. She’s wearing leggings and a sports bra that show off her fit figure.

Chrissy has been open about her body journey, in particular after the loss of her third child Jack.

“It's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. usually you'd gain your 'yumyums I'm praaaagnant!' weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe," Chrissy wrote in an Instagram caption. "Then, ideally, you'd have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F— a snap-back)…"

I respect her candor, and agree - F A SNAPBACK! But the star has tackled fitness in new ways, that of course, she shared with her many dedicated followers.

In April , Chrissy revealed she is using EMS technology to stay fit. This technology straps to your person, and supposedly activates 90 percent of the body’s muscles in 20 minutes, simulating the results of a four-hour full-body workout. Consider me intrigued!

Chrissy is all about indulging when she wants, which I also love. She just makes sure she hits the gym hard afterward.

“It’s all about balance,” she told People . “And yes, I definitely stray, I go crazy, but if I did that all the time I would be very unhappy, like physically sad and just feeling lazy and horrible.

Well Chrissy, whatever you’re doing, you look happy and healthy, which I simply love to see!

