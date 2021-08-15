Fans who rode bus to Roughriders game warned about COVID exposure

REGINA — Health officials say some people who rode a bus to a Saskatchewan Roughriders game earlier this month may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority had previously announced that some fans who attended the Aug. 6 home game may have been exposed.

The health authority now says those who rode a bus from Birmingham's Vodka and Ale House Regina to Mosaic Stadium and back, and who were sitting near the front of the bus, should self-monitor for symptoms.

The authority says contact tracing is ongoing but it notes it's been difficult since the people in question were riding with strangers, and it says they weren't wearing masks.

The SHA also issued an statement Friday warning that at least one person who was infectious was in the standing section of the south end zone of Mosaic Stadium during the Aug. 6 game.

There were no mandatory masking or physical distancing rules in place at the stadium, but the team has encouraged people to wear a mask and to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Around 30,000 fans filled Mosaic Stadium to watch the Roughriders defeat the BC Lions on Aug. 6, and players and fans stood for a moment of silence to honour those who have died of COVID-19, and also applauded health-care workers who attended as guests of the Riders.

The SHA says people who ride a shuttle or a bus should note the number of the shuttle or bus, the row and seat where they were sitting, and wear a mask. It says the information is useful for contact tracers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press