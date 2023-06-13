Fans roasted Mizzou for tweet congratulating Josh Kroenke after Nuggets won NBA title

There was a humorous moment Monday as the Denver Nuggets celebrated their NBA championship.

A TV camera caught former Kansas star Christian Braun telling Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke to make way for Nikola Jokić as he stepped up to claim the NBA Finals MVP award.

Love this moment - Christian Braun trying to casually tell the Denver owner Stan Kroenke to get out of the way for Joker pic.twitter.com/StA4BRfVzq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets’ victory made NBA champions of players from both sides of the Border War. Braun averaged 5.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while former Mizzou star Michael Porter Jr. averaged 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for Denver.

The Mizzou men’s basketball Twitter account congratulated Porter.

Mizzou also congratulated Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke, who appeared in 122 games for the Tigers from 1999-2004. Kroenke is the son of Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, averaged 2.6 points per game for the Tigers.

️ Mizzou Made

️ Team President

️ @NBA Champion



Congrats to Josh Kroenke on lifting the title with the @nuggets tonight!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/Xt2dhI9s3z — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 13, 2023

That tweet was not well-received among Mizzou fans and others. They roasted the Tigers for the message about Kroenke, who is vice chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

There are still a lot of hard feelings among sports fans in Missouri after Stan Kroenke moved the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

This is part of the response from fans.

Tone Deaf…STL fans should withhold all monetary donations. — Jim Kremer (@Kremerjim) June 13, 2023

Unless he’s pouring money into NIL, this is a horrible post — King Nolan (@nolan_szn) June 13, 2023

I’m sure the eastern part of the state is just loving this — Andy (@Denver112MAJ) June 13, 2023

This is the funniest possible tweet you could have made, great work — Logan Frommelt (@LoganFrommelt) June 13, 2023

There's a chance this post is worse than the Blues congratulating the Chiefs Super Bowl. https://t.co/mf2jrrfziC — Jacob (@AlbertJacobU) June 13, 2023

No thanks, guys — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) June 13, 2023

It’s still up, the most incredible thing Mizzou has ever produced https://t.co/kw4m20ZY3n — Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) June 13, 2023

Read the room guys — PTB Collectibles (@PTBCollectibles) June 13, 2023

What on gods green earth https://t.co/iz4IYbhOfq — Garry Frank (@GFrankTV) June 13, 2023

Uh no. No kudos to anyone with that last name in this state. ‍♂️ — Jim (@GoBlues1975) June 13, 2023