Fans roasted Mizzou for tweet congratulating Josh Kroenke after Nuggets won NBA title

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

There was a humorous moment Monday as the Denver Nuggets celebrated their NBA championship.

A TV camera caught former Kansas star Christian Braun telling Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke to make way for Nikola Jokić as he stepped up to claim the NBA Finals MVP award.

The Nuggets’ victory made NBA champions of players from both sides of the Border War. Braun averaged 5.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while former Mizzou star Michael Porter Jr. averaged 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for Denver.

The Mizzou men’s basketball Twitter account congratulated Porter.

Mizzou also congratulated Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke, who appeared in 122 games for the Tigers from 1999-2004. Kroenke is the son of Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, averaged 2.6 points per game for the Tigers.

That tweet was not well-received among Mizzou fans and others. They roasted the Tigers for the message about Kroenke, who is vice chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

There are still a lot of hard feelings among sports fans in Missouri after Stan Kroenke moved the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

This is part of the response from fans.

