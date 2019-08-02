Fans removed from Baltimore Orioles game after unfurling Donald Trump banner

Four fans were escorted from Camden Yards after unveiling a Donald Trump campaign banner at a Baltimore Orioles game. (Getty)

A handful of fans at Thursday’s Orioles-Blue Jays games in Baltimore made a public display of their support for President Donald Trump, unfurling a “Keep America Great, Trump 2020” banner from the second deck at Camden Yards.

The banner reportedly drew ire from the crowd, inspiring a “take it down” chant from fans in the city that has been under public attack from Trump.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A “Take it down” chant broke out at Camden Yards as this was unveiled in the eighth inning tonight. The banner has not been well-received. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/Orr7rqn8im — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) August 2, 2019

Fans removed

It also resulted in the removal of the four fans who unveiled the banner in the eighth inning, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports that Baltimore police and stadium officials ordered the four fans to remove the banner before escorting them out of the stadium.

The report cites a policy prohibiting fan signage that obstructs views of other fans. That does not appear to be the rule in play in this case, as the sign covered up a paid advertisement, but didn’t appear to block any views.

Political signage prohibited

Another team policy appears to be at play here:

“Banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles' discretion.”

The banner was removed after being displayed for less than 10 minutes, according to the report. The Baltimore Police Department did not identify the fans, according to USA Today, and there are no reports of charges being pressed.

Trump’s attacks on Baltimore

Story continues

Trump has had Baltimore in his sights lately, calling the city with one of America’s largest African-American populations a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” while calling the city’s African-American representative in Congress a “brutal bully” as part of a string of personal attacks toward the congressman.

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

On Friday, Trump mocked Cummings on Twitter after he was the victim of a home robbery.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: