Fans React to Zendaya's Wax Figure, Saying It Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Zendaya’s natural good looks are hard to replicate and some are saying Madame Tussauds London has missed the mark. The well-known wax museum unveiled its latest figure of the Euphoria actor, modeled after her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala,” where she wore a bright fuchsia suit.

"Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues. She is unapologetically herself — and we, along with her fans, love that about her,” Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, tells Pop Sugar. “With rumors circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better.”

The model and actor recently bought a home with her boyfriend Tom Holland, but she may not be paying a visit to Madame Tussauds London anytime soon as fans are completely divided on the star’s wax figure. Some say it is a spot-on replica of Zendaya, while others couldn’t see the resemblance, commenting on the museum's Instagram page, “That’s not Zendaya. This looks more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj.”

One fan was confused, questioning on Twitter, “How does this both look like her and look nothing like her at the same time?”

Judge for yourself and see Zendaya’s wax figure below.