Fans react on social media after Tyson Fury's dominant win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury left no doubt about his status atop the boxing world.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder with a dominant seventh-round TKO at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on Saturday night to claim the WC heavyweight title, and didn’t seem to miss a step throughout the entire bout. In fact, there was even a single photo that showed how lopsided the fight was.

Naturally, fans watching at home went straight to social media after the fight was over.

Hi UFC heavyweights: No, you don't want to box Tyson Fury. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) February 23, 2020

*record scratch*

*freeze frame*

Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up here... pic.twitter.com/XGWIsUZOtH — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) February 23, 2020

Fury vs Wilder (2020) pic.twitter.com/b38fE0LWP6 — iMessage Games Be Cheating (@PrinceMarcus_27) February 23, 2020

Wow. Fury won the first one. Now wins the second. What a fight. Boxing clinic he put on. The Gypsy King done it. Joshua awaits.#WildervsFury2 — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 in one photo pic.twitter.com/CMrpPBDrhH — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 23, 2020

Wilder the entire fight so far pic.twitter.com/4yOpDN3J4V — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 23, 2020

This is payback for Meghan causing ruckus over there. — Al Toby (@AlTobyYahoo) February 23, 2020

His corner did he a FAVOR straight up!! No question about it. Equilibrium was super off and he may have been concussed too! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 23, 2020

The ancestors looking at Deontay Wilder #WildervsFury2 pic.twitter.com/mDDBFqTDbW — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 23, 2020

At one point during the fight, Fury even started licking the blood off of Wilder’s ear — which stunned fans at home.

What the hell, man pic.twitter.com/GGpqkcbSUs — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2020

Live footage from Fury - Wilder pic.twitter.com/1iUyQfYVuV — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 23, 2020

When Fury started licking Wilder’s blood pic.twitter.com/Q8s2Oq0Cwi — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) February 23, 2020

Fury grabbed the microphone and started singing “American Pie” by Don McLean after the win, too.

🎶Singin' this'll be the day that I die

This'll be the day that I die🎶@Tyson_Fury serenades the crowd after his victory.



Buy #WilderFury2 NOW: https://t.co/qkOHj7Rsekpic.twitter.com/SMCeQ8TSP5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 23, 2020

Is he gonna sing the whole song?! — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) February 23, 2020

Tyson Fury is singing the longest song I’ve ever heard. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 23, 2020

He licked the blood off his neck and sang a slow song after. pic.twitter.com/BNDGq1rqYM — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 23, 2020

If you think I didn’t sing every single word of those two verses of American Pie in my living room you are dead fooking wrong, mate — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) February 23, 2020

If someone beats you up, licks your blood and sings American Pie after you have to go straight to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber right — 🌑 (@Kofie) February 23, 2020

Imagine being pummeled by a mountain, getting your ear drum shattered, and then having that mountain sing a Don McLean song that you can still hear in your good ear. Yeah, that would suck.#WilderFury #WildervsFury2 — JohnnyB (@JohnnyBcomedy) February 23, 2020

American Pie is the rudest song you can choose to sing after kicking someone’s ass — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 23, 2020

Let me tell you something. If some dude singing Bye Bye Miss American Pie after he whipped your ass, don't get you back in the gym quick, nothing will. #FuryWilder2 — John Franklin (@smcornerman) February 23, 2020

