Twitter reacts after Reds announcer says homophobic slur on hit mic, awkwardly apologizes

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught using a homophobic slur on a hot mic between innings of their game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, something that stunned and angered plenty of fans on social media.

Brennaman, just before the seventh inning, called somewhere “the f-- capital of the world” and appeared to have no idea he was on air. 

He remained on the air through the end of the first game of the double header and started into the second, though apologized in the fifth inning before he was removed from the broadcast.

“I think of myself as a man of faith,” Brennaman said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds, I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I want to apologize to the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am and it never has been. I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that can back that up. I am very, very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Fans call for Brennaman’s job, criticize his awkward apology

Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to start criticizing Brennaman and calling for his job on social media after the clip started circulating. 

Many weren’t thrilled with his apology, either — especially since he awkwardly paused in the middle of it to call Nicholas Castellanos’ home run, something that made the situation even stranger.

To add even more to the incident, Castellanos’ home run landed right in front of the Planet Fitness “Judgement-Free Zone” sign handing in the outfield bleachers.

