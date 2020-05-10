Khabib, fans rush to Twitter after Justin Gaethje's win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Justin Gaethje broke out a dominant performance and beat Tony Ferguson with a fifth-round TKO at UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night — the UFC’s first card back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gathje called out Khabib Nurmagomedov after winning the interim lightweight title, too, saying he wanted to fight the Russian champion next.

Nurmagomedov, who many expected would fight Ferguson next if he had beaten Gathje, initially shared just two words on Twitter after the fight.

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Nurmagomedov did congratulate Gaethje just minutes later.

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Some fans were disappointed that we wouldn’t get to see a Ferguson-Nurmagomedov bout in the future.

Never say never but I think we just lost Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson forever. I guess it was just never meant to be friends. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/T6jhTr3cxv — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 10, 2020

Others, though, were just happy to see an incredible fight — and were thoroughly impressed with Gaethje’s performance.

That was savage. Just savage. Wow. Justin Gaethje is unbelievable. #UFC249 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 10, 2020

Ferguson seeing his face after this fight pic.twitter.com/NKairHZsDc — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 10, 2020

WHAT A FIGHT!!!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 10, 2020

Gaethje is going off pic.twitter.com/XatMlwdvQM — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) May 10, 2020

wow @Justin_Gaethje with one of the best UFC performances I’ve ever seen. @TonyFergusonXT tough as nails. GREAT EVENT #UFC249 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 10, 2020

What a card! Thank you @ufc... So proud to fight for the best organization in any sport in the world! #UFC249 #WeGotNext 🙏🏾💙 — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) May 10, 2020

Incredible, amazing, magnificent performance by Justin Gaethje. Absolutely dominant. Brilliant. #UFC249 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 10, 2020

There’s a reason seemingly nobody has wanted to fight Justin Gaethje for a while now. That dude is a beast — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 10, 2020

Ferguson got his ass as thoroughly beat as anyone I’ve ever seen. Tons of credit for being able to take that level of punishment but DAMN. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 10, 2020

Gotta feel for Tony. Had his mega fight against Khabib cancelled. UFC has been trying to make that fight work forever. He easily couldn’t have held out for Khabib but wanted to fight. WOW man did Gaethje show up, what a clinic. Nice to have sports back I hope we’re next #UFC249 — Dylan DeMelo (@ddems2) May 10, 2020

Speechless! that mean event was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen, reminded me of Gatti versus Ward #UFC249 — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 10, 2020

