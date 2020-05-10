Khabib, fans rush to Twitter after Justin Gaethje's win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249
Justin Gaethje broke out a dominant performance and beat Tony Ferguson with a fifth-round TKO at UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night — the UFC’s first card back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gathje called out Khabib Nurmagomedov after winning the interim lightweight title, too, saying he wanted to fight the Russian champion next.
Nurmagomedov, who many expected would fight Ferguson next if he had beaten Gathje, initially shared just two words on Twitter after the fight.
No comment.
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020
Nurmagomedov did congratulate Gaethje just minutes later.
@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight.
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020
Some fans were disappointed that we wouldn’t get to see a Ferguson-Nurmagomedov bout in the future.
Never say never but I think we just lost Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson forever. I guess it was just never meant to be friends. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/T6jhTr3cxv
— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 10, 2020
Khabib vs. Tony #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/YnTdpqA6PC
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) May 10, 2020
#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/fpqjWjFQYr
— Isaac Nowroozi (@isaacnowroozi) May 10, 2020
Others, though, were just happy to see an incredible fight — and were thoroughly impressed with Gaethje’s performance.
That was savage. Just savage. Wow. Justin Gaethje is unbelievable. #UFC249
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 10, 2020
Ferguson seeing his face after this fight pic.twitter.com/NKairHZsDc
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 10, 2020
Video game shot. Holy cow. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/YwvGHWFqAI
— Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) May 10, 2020
WHAT A FIGHT!!!!!!
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 10, 2020
Holy hell @TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is insanity #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/RpxDGumQZN
— Kevin Ross (@dasoulassassin) May 10, 2020
Gaethje is going off pic.twitter.com/XatMlwdvQM
— Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) May 10, 2020
wow @Justin_Gaethje with one of the best UFC performances I’ve ever seen. @TonyFergusonXT tough as nails. GREAT EVENT #UFC249
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 10, 2020
#UFC249 pic.twitter.com/p1MZ3nD3KR
— Tony X (@soIoucity) May 10, 2020
What a card! Thank you @ufc... So proud to fight for the best organization in any sport in the world! #UFC249 #WeGotNext 🙏🏾💙
— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) May 10, 2020
Incredible, amazing, magnificent performance by Justin Gaethje. Absolutely dominant. Brilliant. #UFC249
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 10, 2020
There’s a reason seemingly nobody has wanted to fight Justin Gaethje for a while now. That dude is a beast
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) May 10, 2020
Ferguson got his ass as thoroughly beat as anyone I’ve ever seen. Tons of credit for being able to take that level of punishment but DAMN.
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 10, 2020
Gotta feel for Tony. Had his mega fight against Khabib cancelled. UFC has been trying to make that fight work forever. He easily couldn’t have held out for Khabib but wanted to fight. WOW man did Gaethje show up, what a clinic. Nice to have sports back I hope we’re next #UFC249
— Dylan DeMelo (@ddems2) May 10, 2020
Speechless! that mean event was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen, reminded me of Gatti versus Ward #UFC249
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 10, 2020
