Fans react to Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro performing – separately – at the 2023 Latin Grammys

All eyes were on exes Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night.

Four months after Alejandro confirmed the couple had ended their engagement, the Puerto Rican reggaeton star, 30, and Spanish singer-songwriter, 31, were among the biggest names in attendance at the major music industry event in Seville, Spain.

Though the two weren't pictured together during the event, fans flocked to social media to comment on the former couple, who took to the stage separately with showstopping performances.

Rosalía, who was nominated for record of the year, opened the ceremony by paying tribute to flamenco with a cover of Rocío Jurado’s "Se Nos Rompió El Amor." With lyrics about a broken love, the song made fans wonder whether it alluded to her and Alejandro's relationship.

One X user, @itshimeeel, expressed shock at Rosalía's song choice for performing in front of her ex-fiancé, commenting: "Oh WOW." Another fan, @75Elias, used a "Euphoria" meme – in which Maddy Perez says, "Wait, is this ... play about us?" – to theorize how Alejandro might have reacted to the performance.

Alejandro also took to the stage with his rendition of Laura Pausini's "Se Fué," as well as two tracks – "Dime Quién????" and "Baby Hello" – the former taken from "Saturno," which was nominated for best urban music album of the year.

User @lalachus2 illustrated Rosalía's possible reaction to Alejandro's "Se Fué" by employing a TikTok video of Britney Spears' unamused face, originally recorded during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards.

What happened between Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía?

Juanes, left, and Rauw Alejandro perform onstage during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 16, 2023, in Seville, Spain.

The former couple's love story began at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, which took place in Las Vegas. Nearly two years later, the two went public by teasing their romantic pairing with a dance video on TikTok.

Over the course of their relationship, Rosalía called Alejandro "the love of my life," and the couple solidified their relationship by releasing the three-song EP, "RR," in March 2023.

In July 2023, following some media speculation, Alejandro addressed the couple's breakup in a lengthy Instagram Story.

Rosalía, left, and Rauw Alejandro, pictured here at the 2022 Latin Grammys, first met at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

"During all these years you all have been a part of my professional accomplishments, as well as happy moments that I've lived with my (Rosalía)," he wrote, adding he "never thought" he'd be "in the position to make public declarations over something as private as this."

While the "Saturno" singer refrained from specifying the cause of their breakup, he did push back against "erroneous public allegations" of infidelity that had been swirling on social media.

"Out of respect to her, our families, and a respect for everything we've experienced together, I couldn't keep quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the truest love story God has allowed me to live," Alejandro continued.

He added: "There are millions of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case, it wasn't caused by a third party or infidelity."

Rosalía followed up with her own Instagram stories, seemingly responding to his comments. "I love, respect and admire (Rauw) very much," she wrote. "(There's) no fact to the lies; we know what we've lived. This moment isn't easy, so thank you to everyone for understanding and respecting."

