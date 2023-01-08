Fans react to Raiders’ blowout loss that includes ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ by the Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders got rolled by the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL Week 18 game Saturday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.
The final score: Chiefs 31, Raiderx 13.
The Raiders end the season at 6-11.
Fans reacted to the Raiders’ blowout loss.
F++ all the way around depressing... @Raiders
— 6-11 (@eastman559) January 7, 2023
We made playoffs with a Special Teams Coach! With out @tae15adams another decade to rebuild! #rebuildingsince1986 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/qpDPOAb4QQ
— #TM_KaylaniSC_EST2K6 (@kaylani_sc) January 7, 2023
If only the Raiders had an owner like Clark Hunt.
— Chris Donald (@donaldc58) January 7, 2023
We’ll, better than the football from the raiders. #sackmcdaniels
— Peter Williams (@Raider88uk) January 7, 2023
Kind of sucks because I thought the raiders could be pretty good this year.
— Vick Walker (@ThaWalk) January 7, 2023
Raiders are embarrassing fr
— B. (@briibabaay) January 7, 2023
Heck, a fan even noticed the Chiefs did “Ring Around the Rosie.”
Andy Reid and the Chiefs played Ring around the Rosie before Patrick Mahomes threw a throwback screen TD tonight against the Raiders.
That’s a new one. pic.twitter.com/XR4HoTSfXM
— PrepsReps (@PrepsReps) January 7, 2023
Mahomes said after the game that the play is called “Snow Globe” and they actually have worked on it in practice.
The Raiders have a lot of work to do in the offseason, including picking the next quarterback since Derek Carr is all but gone come Feb. 15.
It will be a busy offseason for Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.