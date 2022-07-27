Fans react to Kings buying the River Cats: ‘Now they will own two AAA franchises’

Vivek Ranadive, owner of the Sacramento Kings, is involved with a group of investors trying to buy the Sacramento River Cats baseball team for about $100 million, The Bee’s Marcos Breton confirmed Tuesday.

Naturally, fans had something to say about the move. And since we’re talking about Sacramento Kings fans, there were a lot of jokes to be had on Twitter as fans kibitzed about the news. Here’s a look at what fans were saying as they reacted to the news.

Predictable Kings jokes

After 16 straight seasons of missing the NBA playoffs, the Kings are used to being the subject of a joke, from time to time. Twitter user @ifightthebull got in an early shot, noting that Ranadive “will own two AAA franchises” if he buys the River Cats.

Then they will own two AAA franchises. — Fight The Bull (@ifightthebull) July 26, 2022

Ranadive also took some fire from fans who referenced a recent move to make one of his daughters an assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings.

“Bet you (he) puts his daughter in charge,” one fan said.

Bet you who puts his daughter in charge — Zac Matlock (@pitmaster103181) July 26, 2022

Other fans hinted that they were not interested in Ranadive’s potential purchase of the River Cats, if only because it seems like he’s taking his eyes off the NBA franchise.

“I’m trying to figure out how this gets the Kings to the playoffs,” @theonlyatn said.

I’m trying to figure out how this gets the Kings to the playoffs — Aaron Nelson (@TheOnlyATN) July 27, 2022

Kudos go out to Twitter user @realhastie, who recalled Ranadive was reportedly in the mix of would-be buyers for Chelsea, a stalwart in the English Premier League.

Story continues

“Imagine being in the mix on Chelsea but settling on the River Cats,” he said.

Imagine being in the mix on Chelsea but settling on the river cats — Hasten Jones (@realhastie) July 27, 2022

So what?

After the jokes, there was a certain theme of indifference among Twitter users. One fan wasn’t interested in the River Cats, nor the Kings, but still took the time to comment on the potential move.

“Who in the hell cares about the Kings or the River Cats?” asked @kreskin328.

Who in the hell cares about the Kings or the River Cats? — Kreskin (@Kreskin328) July 27, 2022

Invest in something else

Inevitably, a fan of the defunct Sacramento Monarchs franchise came out of the woodwork to complain about the city’s lack of an WNBA team.

“Kings then: We will bring back the Monarchs!

“Kings now: Meh. Can we just buy the River Cats?”

Kings then: We will bring back the Monarchs!



Kings now: Meh. Can we just buy the Rivercats? — Sactown Tony (@SactownAnthony) July 26, 2022

Twitter user @handlefortim was disappointed Ranadive was buying a Triple-A baseball team rather than investing in Sacramento Republic, which is bidding to join Major League Soccer.

Baseball is dying.

Soccer is starting to surge.

We have a potential MLS team in town.

Kings - "Let's buy a Triple-A Baseball Team!"



‍♂️ — Tim Henderson (@handlefortim) July 26, 2022

Several baseball fans called on Ranadive to restore the team’s affiliation with the Oakland A’s, in place of the current San Francisco Giants affiliation.

Baseball is dying.

Soccer is starting to surge.

We have a potential MLS team in town.

Kings - "Let's buy a Triple-A Baseball Team!"



‍♂️ — Tim Henderson (@handlefortim) July 26, 2022

An honest reaction

There was at least one serious reaction to be had. Twitter user @johnlopezii3 seemed sad to see the Savage family let go of the baseball team they brought to the Sacramento area.

“Sad to see the Savages sell the team, they are a great family,” he said.