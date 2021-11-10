Fans React to Emotional Supergirl Series Finale: 'I'm Crying'

07/30/2021 Melissa Benoist is pictured in full costume on the set of 'Supergirl' in Vancouver, Canada.

TheImageDirect.com

Supergirl fans are saying goodbye.

The CW series aired its finale episode on Tuesday night after six seasons. The episode, titled "Kara," featured cameos from familiar faces Mon-El (Chris Wood), James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) to help Melissa Benoist's Supergirl in one final battle. Calista Flockhart also returned for a special appearance as Cat Grant.

The episode also celebrated an emotional wedding between characters Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai).

Tweets captured the emotions from fans who were excited to see the returning characters, and celebrate a marriage long in the making.

This episode alredy got me in tears 😢 #Supergirl — Thank you Supergirl 💖 (@onionsrspooky) November 10, 2021

IM GONNA CRY NOW I CANT HANDLE THIS #Supergirl — p FINALLY FREE FROM SG (@peculiarpey) November 10, 2021

This wedding is so beautiful. 😭 #Supergirl — tina marie⚡️ (@SUPERLEGENDSS) November 10, 2021

The fact that this is also the first time Chyler saw Azie in her wedding dress 😭😭😭 #Supergirl — Sam 🥃🦄 (@Sam_dmello) November 10, 2021

This wedding is too much 😭 #Supergirl — Christina (@Chrissy89) November 10, 2021

I should have bought champagne to celebrate this iconic moment #Supergirl — mikaela 🌸 (@FleetwoodMak) November 10, 2021

Glad that Alex and Kelly are getting a happy ending! #Supergirl — Earth-69 Eric (@airricks) November 10, 2021

This #Supergirl finale is about finding your true self. #DansenWedding — Laura N #RIPLukePerry (@lbchatterbox2) November 10, 2021

Ok I was holding it together great until this wedding scene…. God dang it now I’m sobbing! Lol #Supergirl — Steph Macias (@stephalicious4) November 10, 2021

I'm not crying, my eyes are just a little sweaty 🥺😢#Supergirl — Flor 💀 (@flor6lr) November 10, 2021

Some fans also expressed their sadness over the Supergirl cancellation after six seasons.

Story continues

OMG ITS THE END WHAT THE HELL #supergirl #SupergirlFinale — jude 😈 (@dnvrscorp) November 10, 2021

RELATED: Melissa Benoist Teases the 'One Request' She Made for Supergirl's Final Season 6

As its finale draws bittersweet feelings, the series has a lot to celebrate. It's been responsible for progressive firsts, from the same-sex marriage featured in the finale to the television introduction of the DC Arrowverse's first transgender superhero, Nia Nal.

Ahead of the finale episode, Benoist, 33, shared a heartfelt message of gratitude with fans on Instagram. "happy finale-ing to all tonight, from the Danvers sisters' couch to yours," she wrote.

"thank you to every incredible person who ever played a part, however big or small, in making this show tick. ♥️ we accomplished so much and I'm so proud of all of us," she continued. "thanks most of all to each and every one of you who saw us through and watched to the very end. hope you love how our story ends @supergirlcw."

RELATED: Supergirl Is Ending After 6 Seasons as Melissa Benoist Pays Tribute to 'Iconic Character'

Supergirl won't be seen on her own show again, but she may not be gone for good. Benoist has already spoken about reprising the role. "I know there probably will be opportunities to," she told Digital Spy in July.

"It would have to feel right for the character, and I know they would probably do it justice," she added. "I love playing with Grant Gustin [The Flash]. I love Tyler Hoechlin [Superman] and Bitsie Tulloch [Lois Lane] on Superman & Lois. So no, I'm not opposed to it."