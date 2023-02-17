Fans React to Ciara Wearing MSCHF's Viral Big Red Boots in Instagram Post: 'Not Them'

ciara/instagram

Ciara hopped on the big red MSCHF boot bandwagon — and the Internet had a lot of feeings.

The pop star and wife of NFL superstar Russell Wilson took to Instagram to show her 33 million followers how she styled the infamous red boots that have been going viral.

The $350 Big Red Boot from Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF, pronounced mischief, recently made waves online for its cartoonish nature and its resemblance to famous kid cartoons like Astro Boy and Boots from Dora the Explorer.

Despite, or because, of their meme-ability, the footwear has been seen on countless celebrities, influencers and A-listers. Now, with her most recent post, Ciara joined the list. And the style is already sold out.

In an Instagram reel shared Thursday, Ciara is standing in front of a mirror, lip-syncing affirmations about knowing she's that girl and knowing she's gorgeous. While doing some simple dances, we can see the viral red boots on her feet, which she paired with an oversize black Michael Jackson "Thriller" t-shirt, a handful of necklaces, sunglasses and black socks peaking right above her shoes.

The singer captioned the video, "Positive Affirmations. Speaking life into myself! #DaGirls."

Although some people in her comments loved the choice of footwear, like Kerry Washington who commented "Best these boots have ever looked 🔥," a lot of her fans weren't happy about their appearance in the video.

One follower jokingly commented, "Nooo not my girl too 😩….are these boots some type of Initiation ritual?? Cuz at this point, I gotta be missing something lol." While another simply said, "Not them boots 😑."

Since they teased the boots in early Feb., the squishy-touch shoes have made their way on the feet of rapper Lil Wayne, DJ Diplo, multi-hyphenate Janelle Monáe, style influencer Wisdom Kaye, electronic music artist Dorian Electra, rap starlet Coi Leray, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and so many more.

Regardless of who dons them, though, the opinions are still loud. When Monáe sported the boots, some Twitter users loved them, saying things like "Love you for making these Astro boy boots your entire personality rn [crying laughing emoji]," while another hilariously said "I hate it here."

When Diplo wore them to sit front row at the New York Knicks game, country singer Orville Peck commented, "It's not to late to delete this," while one commenter asked what we are all thinking, "We're all dying to know, how sweaty do your feet get wearing those things?"

The Big Red Boots were officially released for purchase on mschf.com on Feb. 16; however, they sold out within the same day.