Browns fans react after team fails to live up to hype in Week 1

Sporting News

There was a lot of hype surrounding the 2019 Cleveland Browns.

With Baker Mayfield coming off a historic rookie season and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., fans were understandably crushed when the team fell to the Titans, 43-13, in Sunday's season opener.

At halftime, Browns fans were heard booing as the players ran to the locker room.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Early in the fourth quarter, fans were pouring out of FirstEnergy Stadium.

MORE: Myles Jack punches Chiefs player, goes ballistic after getting ejected

Here's how Twitter reacted to the disappointing loss:

What to Read Next