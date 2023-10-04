Fans Rally Around Guy Fieri After He Posts Heart-Wrenching Tribute to His Late Sister

Stephen J. Cohen

Guy Fieri fans didn't hesitate in showing love for the celebrity chef after he posted a touching tribute to his late sister Morgan on Wednesday. Guy shared the moving Instagram post, which included a photo of Morgan, on what would have been his little sister's 51st birthday.

"Happy 51st birthday to

My little sister Morgan

Miss ya sis

Namaste," he wrote in the caption.

In the time since the post was uploaded, the comments section has been flooded with messages from fans offering their condolences, sending along their "happy birthday" messages, and applauding Guy for keeping his sister's memory alive.

"Love that you still talk about her and have taken care of her son. You are a great dude Guy!" wrote one fan.

"I remember your beautiful & sweet sister from your previous shows. So very sorry for your family’s loss. Happy heavenly birthday," another follower shared.

"She was so sweet and kind. I enjoyed meeting her (and the rest of your family) the day we filmed the turkey disaster show. I was shocked when I heard of her passing. I love that you still honor her!!!" read one message.

Morgan, who had previously beat childhood cancer, passed away in 2011, just one year after she was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. Following her death, Guy took in her son Jules, who is now in his early 20s.

"I really loved her so much," he said of his sister following her death. "The last thing I said to my sister [was], 'Morgan, I got Jules. I will take care of him like I take care of my kids. He is my son; I've got this'."



