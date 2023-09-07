Fans Rally Around Guy Fieri After He Posts A Tragic Update

Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images Sport - Getty Images

While Guy Fieri's social media presence is usually pretty upbeat, he recently took to Instagram to acknowledge the death of a friend. Steve Harwell, the lead singer of Smash Mouth, passed away on September 4. Harwell, a longtime friend of the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star, was 56 and died of acute liver failure.

Fieri posted a carousel of photos of himself with Harwell and the caption:

"To my brutha Steve

RIP

Today is a sad day,

I will miss my friend."

Fans commented on the Instagram post, giving their condolences. In a nod to Smash Mouth's hit songs, All Star and Walking on the Sun, one person wrote: "He was a real All Star but now he’s finally Walkin on the sun. RIP Legend."

"Sorry for your loss. He brought joy to millions!," commented another well-wisher.

Fieri and Harwell had been friends for years, with some even speculating that they were the same person, according to Mashed. The Food Network personality even contributed to Harwell's cookbook, Recipes from The Road: A Cookbook, in 2013. In 2011, Mashed reports that Fieri also cooked 24 eggs for Harwell to eat in an effort to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

We're sending Fieri all of our condolences.

