Fans praise Leigh-Anne for sharing sweet breastfeeding photo

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock proved she really is as iconic as we thought, reminding us all that even when you're a world-famous singer slash actor, when your baby wants feeding, your baby. wants. feeding. Taking to her Instagram, Leigh-Anne shared a series of snaps from the premiere of her very first movie, Boxing Day. But, amidst all the red carpet glamour, she still found time to breastfeed one of her twins – who were born earlier this year, in August.

In the post, which she shared with her 8 million followers, the 30-year-old said: "What an overwhelmingly incredible night... Watching back my acting debut and seeing little old me as a leading lady in a whole MOVIE!" She also thanked those within the film industry who has taken a "chance" on her, branding the movie one which "we ALL need right now."

Since welcoming her first children with partner Andre Gray in August, Leigh-Anne has kept her private life relatively low-key, opting not to reveal the gender or names of her twins. It came as a welcome surprise then, that she shared such a heartwarming snap with one of her babies. In the comments section, fans and friends alike flooded her with congratulations – not just for her acting debut, but for being so open about the realities of motherhood.



"Superwoman 😍 congratulations my love," wrote one Instagram user, with someone else saying "Not you being a singer, business woman, actress, activist and mother." A third fan commented "And somewhere in the midst of your crazy night you still managed to breastfeed!"

Last month, the 30-year-old opened up about what life is like as a mum-of-two. Appearing on the cover of Stella magazine, she and bandmate Perrie Edwards, who also became a mum for the first time this year, took a deep-dive into their experiences. "There’s no such thing as having a scheduled lifestyle anymore," Perrie said, to which Leigh-Anne replied: "Like you say, Pez, you can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan."

Comparing experiences, Perrie went on to add, "Axel [her son] is a good sleeper, but I don’t know how you’re doing it with two, Leigh-Anne." In response, Leigh-Anne candidly said "I don’t even know myself. Last night was horrific. I’ve tried to feed them at the same time, one right after the other. That’s normally quite a good routine, but it wasn’t last night. Oh, it was horrible!"

From what we've seen, they're both supermums!

