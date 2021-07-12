Fans and players react after England lose Euro 2020 final - live news and latest updates

England lose Euros final live fan reaction to Bukayo Saka penalty miss

06:23 AM

Prime minister condemns racist abuse

Boris Johnson has condemned the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's defeat.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.



Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

06:16 AM

Ex players console Saka

Former England players offered their support to Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their penalty misses.

Micah Richards posted a picture on Instagram of the trio wearing superimposed crowns, adding: "3 kings! Did us proud. F*** the haters."

And former England captain Steven Gerrard shared an image of Saka, with the comment: "So brave kid."

06:15 AM

Henderson: use this pain to help us win World Cup

Morning. As England wakes up and realises that it wasn't just a horrid dream, we'll be taking in the full range of reaction from this country and around the world.

To start, Jordan Henderson knows the penalty heartbreak will eat at the team but has called on them to use it as fuel to be successful at the World Cup.

Henderson, who came off the bench before being replaced late on ahead of the penalties, believes Gareth Southgate's side have to build on their performance this summer to peak in Qatar next year.

"Of course you need to learn from the experience," he said.

"I know it's disappointing now but we will go away and have a little break, it will eat at you a little bit and you have to use it as fuel to want more, to achieve more and keep pushing each other.

Story continues

"What we have created this tournament is something really special and hopefully we can bounce back from this.

"I'm sure we will we have Qatar coming up in 16 months, we are in good shape, what we have created is really special.

"I'm really proud of the lads and I'm looking forward to what we can do going forward."

Henderson played a bit-part during the tournament having only returned to fitness following groin surgery in February.

He felt the team deserved more but paid tribute to Italy, whose goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was named player of the tournament after saving another two penalties in the shoot-out.

"Devastated really," he told beIN Sports when asked how to sum up the night.

"Devastated for the lads. To think what they have put in, they gave absolutely everything and deserve more.

"For the fans, for the country really, everyone was behind us and we left everything on the field, we gave absolutely everything to try to win and unfortunately we couldn't do it.

"When it goes to penalties it is a bit of a lottery and anything can happen but fair play to Italy, they are a good side and congratulations to them but at the minute I'm devastated for everyone really.

"We always practice penalties especially in tournaments. Unfortunately that can happen on the night, he (Donnarumma) is a very good goalkeeper, he is very big and it is difficult.

"So the lads showed courage in taking the penalties and will learn from the experience of course."