Fans pack bars for World Cup final between France and Argentina

Canadian soccer fans are packing bars and donning team jerseys today as they turn out in droves to watch France try to defend its World Cup title against Argentina in the tournament's final game.

At Cafe Diplomatico in Central Toronto, fans packed a tent on the street with rows of chairs, where a huge screen across the back wall displayed the game.

Fans had lined up down the street to get in, and cheers and boos could be heard from the tent before the match even got underway.

Shouts of "Messi!" filled the tent after Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina.

In Montreal, fans began lining up in front of downtown bars on St-Denis Street around 7 a.m.

In front of bar Clébard, Maxime Couteaux said he got up early to cheer for France but expects to take in a close game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press