Fans Are Obsessing Over Carrie Underwood's "Genius" Walk-In Closet Hack

Carrie Underwood's latest bikini selfie revealed something fans want even more than her adorable swimsuit —a luxurious walk-in closet, complete with a washer and dryer!

Carrie's enviable closet also features a ladder and back-lit shoe shelves.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans major closet goals!

On Sunday, the country star celebrated the official start of Summer 2020 by sharing an Instagram photo of herself rocking a bikini from her CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure wear line. And while fans loved the swimsuit, some of them seemed more excited about the "genius" closet hack hiding out in the background of Carrie's photo.

"Wait is that a washer and dryer in your closet!? That’s genius !!!!!!!!" one fan applauded.

"Love the suite but the real winner in this photo is her washer and dryer in her closet 👏🏼👍🏼😍 #goals," another commenter wrote.

"You look amazing AND is that a washer/dryer in your closet? 🙌🏼🙌🏼⚡️" a third fan said.

Sure enough, these three eagle-eyed fans and many more all spotted one of the singer's secrets to keeping her walk-in closet organized: a large center island with a washer and dryer conveniently built in.

Carrie's enviable closet also features beautiful hardwood floors, a ladder to help reach high-up items, and back-lit shoe shelves.

One fan summed things up perfectly when she said, "You are awesome inside and out, beautiful voice and btw a kickin' closet!!!"

We couldn't agree more. Keep the inspo coming, Carrie!

