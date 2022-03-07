Fans are obsessed with this one detail from the Love Is Blind reunion

Emily Gulla
·3 min read
Photo credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX - Netflix
Photo credit: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX - Netflix

The Love Is Blind season two reunion hit screens on Friday, and the follow-up saw *plenty* of drama. While viewers have already had a lot to say about Shake during the episode, there's another small detail from the show which fans are obsessed with, and you might have missed it.

The reunion episode saw this series' contestants sitting down on the sofa for some *intense* chats together. But among the drama, viewers' attention was focused on contestant Kyle Abrams who was seen sporting a fresh look at the reunion in the form of a brand new nose ring.

While fans are obsessed with Kyle's new look, they also have a theory as to the meaning behind the move, and it actually makes a whole lot of sense.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Taking to Twitter to share surprise at Kyle's updated appearance, one viewer tweeted, "Love Is Blind reunion: Kyle has a nose ring???" Meanwhile, another added, "The strongest connection in the Love is Blind reunion episode is Kyle and his nose ring."

Others were, obviously, very big fans of the look, with one viewer writing, "I like Kyle’s nose ring on the Love Is Blind reunion, I like a man with a nose ring."

Plus, fans were keen to speculate on the potential reasons behind the nose ring, with some theorising that it could be linked to his split from Shaina Hurley on the show. One viewer wrote, "Little bit iconic of Kyle getting a post breakup nose ring x."

Meanwhile, other viewers had an even more juicy theory about the nose ring, speculating that it could be to do with a romance between Kyle and fellow contestant Deepti.

The theory comes after Kyle shared his feelings for Deepti during the reunion. Revealing his "biggest regret," he said, "I should have asked Deepti to marry me." Kyle went on to tell Deepti, "I should have tried harder for you," adding, "I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me."

One fan wrote, "Did you all notice that Kyle and Deepti are wearing the same or similar nose ring [?] Is it a indirect way of saying that they are dating?! [sic]." Meanwhile, another added, "Kyle had a nose ring on the reunion, I was wondering if he did that because of Deepti! I’m here for it! 🤎." A third wrote, "Did Kyle get this nose ring to impress Deepti?"

Here's hoping the nose ring stays put!


