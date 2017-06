Juventus fans leave San Carlo's square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Juventus fans watching the Champions League final have rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic in what news reports said was an apparent false alarm. Hundreds of people watching the match on giant TV screens ran in a near-stampede from the center of the piazza. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) -- Juventus fans watching the Champions League final have rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic in what news reports said was an apparent false alarm.

Hundreds of people watching the match on giant TV screens ran in a near-stampede from the center of the piazza. At least one person was seen being carried away on a stretcher.

Firefighters were on the scene. The ANSA news agency says it was apparently a false alarm.

Real Madrid won 4-1 in the match played in Cardiff, Wales.