Fans Say This Moisturizing, Brightening Sunscreen Makes Their Skin "Supple" — and I'm Obsessed

Rachel Nussbaum
·3 min read
These days, there are only a few indicators we're not living in The Good Place's Bad Place. I cling to evidence of people doing right by the world, grassroots organizations making inroads, and, in the beauty industry, the surge of products that consciously avoid hormone-disrupting ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and some sunscreen filters. Change can happen, if enough people demand it — and the end result is something glorious, like Josie Maran's Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33.

The brand's newest formula launched in March, and after using it on and off for the past three months, it's clawed its way to the top of my skincare rotation. That's no easy feat since my bathroom sink alone is currently home to 79 products, including many excellent mineral sunscreens. Yet the Get Even Sun Milk sets itself apart by doing the most: On top of its incredibly fast-absorbing, non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide protection, it's a vitamin C serum and moisturizer, too.

This means my morning routine is all the speedier (a relief on days I hit "snooze" five, then six times). For hydration, the serum relies on a four-square of argan, jojoba, sunflower, and squalane oils, which means your skin gets a major dose of line-softening vitamin E and essential fatty acids. If you're at all familiar with Josie Maran's range of products, those ingredients are familiar faces — and like the brand's Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment, they've been treated to feel more milky than oily.

Josie Maran Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33

Then, because this baby's an overachiever, the Sun Milk brings in a Kakadu plum complex for a heaping portion of vitamin C. The ingredient is a big dog in the skincare realm, since researchers have found in animal studies that application can prevent the decrease of collagen that often stems from exposure to UV-B rays. Plum skincare has garnered celebrity plaudits, too: Chrissy Teigen highlighted Le Prunier's "magic" Plum Beauty Oil in 2020, saying it "changed [her] life" and left her skin "plump, supple, and even."

So clearly, plums are a skincare find to be reckoned with. Those three aspects mean most days, the Sun Milk is the only thing I use on my face — but even if it was merely a sunscreen, its milky, absorbed-in-seconds texture and lack of white cast would win my love. At Sephora, shoppers are likewise in the hold of its "divine" consistency and fruity smell; it feels like a "luxe face cream," one person said, but works like sunscreen — and it's so nourishing, their skin felt supple all day.

More people were impressed with the "thin, light" formula and its streak-free coverage, and even those with combination skin mentioned that they had no issues feeling oily. Others said it feels like silk on their skin, winning it top-tier status as "by far the best mineral face sunscreen." If you'd like to try Josie Maran's Get Even Sun Milk SPF 33, get it for $46 at Sephora.

