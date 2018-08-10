Fans at MetLife Stadium able to place legal bets on Giants-Browns preseason game

Fans at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night had the opportunity to place legal bets on the New York Giants-Cleveland Browns preseason game from the comfort of their own seats. (Getty Images)

The day that many NFL fans have been waiting for has finally arrived.

NFL fans attending the New York Giants’ preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night had the opportunity to place a legal wager on the game from inside the stadium. This marked the first time in NFL history in the United States that fans were able to bet on a game while actually at the game.

According to ESPN, all fans inside the stadium were able to place bets on their phones with no restrictions through DraftKings until late in the fourth quarter when the Browns had mounted a 10 point lead.

There was also a shuttle available to take fans from MetLife Stadium to the Meadowlands Racetrack, which recently opened a sports book with FanDuel and shares a parking lot with the stadium. The sports book had the Giants-Browns game on one of its main TVs, though according to Ben Fawkes of ESPN the biggest focus on Thursday night was on multiple baseball games.

According to ESPN, New Jersey took in more than $16.4 million in sports betting in June — it’s first full month since the United States Supreme Court struck down the federal ban on sports betting earlier this year. Delaware and Nevada have also followed suit.

The NFL did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Browns, who closed as a 1-point favorite, beat the Giants 20-10 on Thursday night behind an impressive performance from rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield.

