Fans of 'The Masked Singer' Think the Kitty Is A Famous Actress

From Woman's Day

Now that The Masked Singer season 3 is here, fans have resumed their side hustle as TV detectives. In all seriousness though, half the fun of the Fox series is trying to figure out which celebrities are hiding beneath the elaborate costumes. And this season, there is no shortage of stunning, albeit confusing, costumes. One of them being the Kitty.

The fancy feline was introduced via Twitter on Jan. 24. In the photo, she is donning a showgirl-esque outfit and standing alongside her own little kitty cat. The photo was simply captioned, "we wish we could see #KittyMask perform right meow!"

Scroll to continue with content Ad









So who is the Kitty?

Following her debut performance, the judges guessed that singing wasn't Kitty's full-time gig, but noted she had major stage presence, hinting at some acting experience. However, she did totally crush a Celine Dion song on April 1, so maybe she has some professional singing skills as well.

Fans have been all over the board with their guesses, throwing out options like Mena Suvari, Lindsay Lohan, Kate Bosworth, and more. The judges have been similarly confused, guessing Nicole Richie, Julianne Hough, Katy Perry, Kristen Bell, and Paris Hilton. But even amongst all the random guesses, some patterns began to appear.

Theory 1: Carly Rae Jepsen

This is a late-in-thegame guess , and not one that has been made by judges or fans. But some clues in the April 22 episode point to singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

Story continues

In the second round of face-offs, there were a few clues hiding in the contestants bags. For Kitty, this included a luggage tag that read "If found CALL ME??? Be a Hero!" This tag alone points to two Jepseon songs — her 2011 hit "Call Me Maybe" and her 2015 song "Cut to the Feeling" which includes the lyric, "I'll be your hero." The bag also hid a dragon, which could be a nod to Jepsen's collaboration with the band Imagine Dragons.

After revealing the contents of her bag, the Kitty said the clues shoudl really "grease up" the judges gears. Though Jenny McCarthy thought this hinted at Vanessa Hudgens' appearance in Grease: Live, it could actually be a nod to Jepsen, who starred in the TV musical as Frenchie.

There are a few clues that steer away from Jepsen. For example, there's no immediate connection between the singer and Robert Redford, whom the Kitty said helped her get her first role. But hey, that could be a red herring.

Theory 2: Vanessa Hudgens

On April 1, a new theory emerged from Jenny McCarthy who believed that Vanessa Hudgens could be the Kitty. The Kitty said that Christmas was her favorite holiday, and Hudgens has a couple of Christmas movies on Netflix already with more in the works. Again, the Robert Redford clue doesn't seem to fit her, but fans are still considering her an option. As one pointed out, she's even covered Celine Dion before.

The kitty could be Vanessa Hudgens. I've heard her sing Celine's "The Power of Love" before. @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger — SAILOR SATURN ♄ (@honeynation) April 2, 2020

this kitty kat on the masked singer is so Vanessa Hudgens if I’m wrong I’ll stfu forever — karina dragun (@Karasitz) April 2, 2020

Theory 3: Jackie Evancho

The America's Got Talent star is a singer who actually does have a connection to Robert Redford. Her first major acting role was in his movie The Company You Keep. She also has a Christmas album, which could explain the Christmas clue. Fans are very intrigued by this theory.

The kitty is Jackie Evancho — Joyce (@Joyce71292) April 2, 2020

Did you hear Kitty's clue just now? Nobody but Jackie Evancho. — Richard Brower (@RichardBrower2) April 2, 2020

all other guesses the same but jackie evancho is kitty — caspinsenpai (@caspinsenpai) April 2, 2020

Theory 4: Lucy Hale



Former Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale has started popping up as a fan guess, although none of the judges have suggested her as of yet. One of the clues in the Feb. 26 episode was a red coat, which was one of the mysterious characters on Pretty Little Liars. There were also sewing clues, and her character on Katy Keene is a fashion designer. She also knows Robin Thicke like the Kitty does, having met him at a pediatric hospital opening. For the Christmas clue, she's been in a Hallmark Christmas movie, but she doesn't fit the Robert Redford clue.

Still, fans just think it's her based on the voice alone.

The sewing clues are making me think lucy Hale is the kitty. And red coat was a theme in pll #MaskedSinger — Estelle Goodwin (@EstelleGoodwin) February 27, 2020





putting it out there. i think the Kitty is Lucy Hale. i’ve listened to Road Between more than enough times to know that tone in reverse #maskedsinger — 𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 (@muddy_orbs) March 4, 2020







Pieces are starting to come together about the Kitty's identity, but we're not 100 percent sure who's under the mask yet. Good thing she lives on another week and we'll get more clues soon.

You Might Also Like



