Fans are all making the same joke about Emily In Paris and it's genius

Right now, we're as deeply immersed in Emily in Paris season 2 as it's possible to be. From the easter eggs to the stunning filming locations, we really cannot get enough. And while we spent most of our Christmas break mulling over various Emily in Paris theories involving everyone from SATC's Samantha Jones to You's Joe Goldberg, fans were all busy making the same joke about the hit Netflix show, and really, they're bang on.

Series 2 of the show landed on Netflix just before Christmas, and picked up with Emily exactly where we'd left off at the end of series 1, with Emily and Gabriel grappling with their *tension*, while Emily runs around Paris with Camille and Mindy chasing a super-successful career.

Sound familiar? Well, that's exactly how fans felt when they realised that this Emily is not the original ambitious and well-dressed Emily to grace our screens, prompting lots of fans to make the same joke about the *only* Emily who should be in Paris; Emily Charlton from The Devil Wears Prada.

the only emily that deserves to be in paris. pic.twitter.com/4oiwwWgX8Z — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 26, 2021

the emily that's SUPPOSED to be in paris pic.twitter.com/usZ29H4m8y — sofia (@eclipticnovaa) January 2, 2022

THIS emily would’ve learned french if she got to paris 🙄 pic.twitter.com/zvpTyBaEY8 — ً (@biglttlefleabag) January 3, 2022

I mean, we're all still bitter that Devil Wears Prada Emily didn't get to Paris, so, maybe this is the crossover we really need?

