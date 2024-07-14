Fans are loving Aaron Ramsdale's reaction to being England No2 at Euro 2024

Aaron Ramsdale's take on being backup goalkeeper for England's run to the Euro 2024 has been praised by fans.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has endured a tough season, which last summer started with a contract extension and ended with him firmly playing second fiddle for both club and country.

While David Raya displacing him immediately as Gunners no1 was not expected - and Mikel Arteta even initially claimed it wouldn't be the case - Jordan Pickford has had his spot between the sticks for England sewn up for years.

He has opened up previously on his struggles at Arsenal, adding that the experience of being with England at a tournament was the light at the end of the tunnel.

Aaron Ramsdale in training for England (The FA via Getty Images)

He said: "It was tough [being on the bench for Arsenal], it was tough. But I have my release now, I’m now here. I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest. If I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me."

Weeks later, ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final, Ramsdale further elaborated on his joy at his role with the Three Lions.

He said: "Out of a population in England of 60 million or whatever it is, I'm living all of their dreams. And then there is one man living my dream on the pitch, and that one person is doing a hell of a job."