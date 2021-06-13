Fans loved Nate Diaz's bloody fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 263

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Diaz taunts Leon Edwards at UFC 263
Nate Diaz taunts Leon Edwards in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Nate Diaz stepped back into the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 263, and he didn’t disappoint.

Though Diaz eventually fell to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in their welterweight bout at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the fight kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Diaz — who entered the night as a +375 underdog at BetMGM — was seemingly toying with Edwards the entire time, as he bounced around the Octagon while taunting the Englishman every chance he got.

And, in true Diaz fashion, he started bleeding profusely.

Diaz was covered in blood that came from multiple spots on his head, including one big gash on the right side and another above his left eye.

Mostly, though, fans were just impressed by the fight in general — especially the scare that Diaz gave Edwards in the final round. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories