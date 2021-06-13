Fans loved Nate Diaz's bloody fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 263

Nate Diaz taunts Leon Edwards in their welterweight fight during the UFC 263 event at Gila River Arena on June 12, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Nate Diaz stepped back into the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 263, and he didn’t disappoint.

Though Diaz eventually fell to Leon Edwards via unanimous decision in their welterweight bout at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the fight kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Diaz — who entered the night as a +375 underdog at BetMGM — was seemingly toying with Edwards the entire time, as he bounced around the Octagon while taunting the Englishman every chance he got.

And, in true Diaz fashion, he started bleeding profusely.

Diaz was covered in blood that came from multiple spots on his head, including one big gash on the right side and another above his left eye.

Nate Diaz with a lot of blood 😬#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/0Z3fKyU8UN — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 13, 2021

Wouldn't be a Nate Diaz fight without a little bit of blood 🩸 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/OetzUAGLWg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

There will be blood in a Nate Diaz Fight — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz pouring blood from his head and his eyebrow. No flipping off Leon Edwards. This is amazing. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 13, 2021

Mostly, though, fans were just impressed by the fight in general — especially the scare that Diaz gave Edwards in the final round.

Story continues

This shot right here pic.twitter.com/4uzrqaj6Vq — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz: Smokes weed at preflight presser. Gets beaten up for 24 minutes. Bleeds a lot. Nearly wins. Invites everyone to his house for a party. #legend — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 13, 2021

Mannn Nate Diaz is fun to watch bet he’s fun to fight too 😎 #UFC263 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 13, 2021

What a WAR 🔥🔥🔥 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 13, 2021

I said it. https://t.co/lRjx6HNRKG — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) June 13, 2021

Any other fighter: *goes in for the finish*



Nate Diaz: *laughs and points at his wobbly opponent*#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/Ppc0gbPUem — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) June 13, 2021

I'd pay to watch Nate Diaz fight every single time. Im also adding thriathlons to my offseason workouts. — Chadwick Tromp (@trompicalstorm) June 13, 2021

That was the craziest minute of MMA in 2021. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 13, 2021

And once again Nate Diaz shows up and even after losing a fight his stock rises. That flurry is all that’ll be talked about! It’s about memories /land Diaz leaves people with memories. #ufc263 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz lost then, while covered in his own blood, invited everyone in the arena to his house. I never want his career to end. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 13, 2021

And that, in a nutshell, is why Nathan Diaz will forever have the love and admiration of MMA fans despite his record. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz is the league leader in wins when he loses. What an absolute maniac — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYC) June 13, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: