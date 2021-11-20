Fans Are Losing It After Seeing LeAnn Rimes' TikTok "Fail" With Her Husband

If you haven't seen the "Fancy Like" dance trend circulating around social media, you're missing out. It's just so catchy that even singer LeAnn Rimes got in on the fun with husband Eddie Cibrian right by her side.

The "Blue" singer isn't shy about showing off her goofy side on TikTok, and recently, she shared a dancing "fail" with her fans. This week, LeAnn posted a video of her and Eddie doing the Fancy Like Challenge inspired by the song Fancy Like by Walker Hayes.

Before we show you LeAnn's version, we only think it's appropriate for you to see the original, right? Singer Walker Hayes and his daughter started the dance trend that's taken off all over social media.

And, here's LeAnn and Eddie's oh-so-adorable take:

LeAnn captioned her video with: "We call this a #fancylikedancechallenge fail…😂 @DaveAude this remix is 🔥 everyone go check it out!!"

LeAnn and Eddie start jamming out with a little bit of hesitation, but as the chorus goes on, they both quickly get the hang of the dance and really start showing off their moves.

Of course, fans were quick to run to the comments of the couple's dance video. "Mad points for cuteness!" and "I love it!! Sis got moves. Teach me how to dance!!!" said fans. Another person hilariously commented, "Um excuse me but your man got some nice hip action going in there. I didn’t know Eddie could dance."

Even Walker Hayes himself chimed in with: "Amazing🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Needless to say, we don't think it was a "fail" at all, but we're oftentimes our biggest critics. We can't wait to see what the dynamic duo posts next!

You Might Also Like